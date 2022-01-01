Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 403K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +159%
1042572
Snapdragon 695
403219
CPU 249768 127121
GPU 448381 99172
Memory 172528 63008
UX 166045 112511
Total score 1042572 403219
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% 99%
Graphics test 48 FPS 7 FPS
Score 8045 1206

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 818 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 768 128
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops 536 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

