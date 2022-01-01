Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 403K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|127121
|GPU
|448381
|99172
|Memory
|172528
|63008
|UX
|166045
|112511
|Total score
|1042572
|403219
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +74%
1216
699
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +87%
3794
2033
3DMark
|Stability
|56%
|99%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|8045
|1206
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|-
|Shading units
|768
|128
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|536 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM6375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
