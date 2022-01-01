Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1001K vs 336K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|229138
|106487
|GPU
|438172
|84975
|Memory
|172155
|56699
|UX
|168167
|88110
|Total score
|1001817
|336055
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +113%
1211
568
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +123%
3759
1689
|Image compression
|-
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.15 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|561.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|783
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|768
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
