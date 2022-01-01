Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1010K vs 345K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|229138
|101696
|GPU
|438172
|92391
|Memory
|172155
|54702
|UX
|168167
|96441
|Total score
|1010143
|345550
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +116%
1221
565
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +113%
3812
1792
|Image compression
|-
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|549.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1115
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|38 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|63 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 732G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|810 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|768
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
