Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1010K vs 345K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +192%
1010143
Snapdragon 732G
345550
CPU 229138 101696
GPU 438172 92391
Memory 172155 54702
UX 168167 96441
Total score 1010143 345550
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.7 words/s
Machine learning - 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 549.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1115

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 38 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 63 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 818 MHz 810 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 768 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM7150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (66.7%)
4 (33.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Apple A14 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
8. MediaTek Helio G95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
9. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish