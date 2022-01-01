Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 388K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|120081
|GPU
|448381
|93174
|Memory
|172528
|67916
|UX
|166045
|107157
|Total score
|1042572
|388803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +84%
1216
660
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +91%
3794
1988
|Image compression
|-
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|18.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|28.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|18.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|612.55 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|56%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|3 FPS
|Score
|8045
|638
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|768
|128
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
