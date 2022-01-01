Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1010K vs 378K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years later
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|229138
|110869
|GPU
|438172
|100979
|Memory
|172155
|70840
|UX
|168167
|94463
|Total score
|1010143
|378716
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +106%
1221
593
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +111%
3812
1804
|Image compression
|-
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|515.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|10 FPS
|Score
|-
|1686
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|3
|Shading units
|768
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
