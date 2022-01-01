Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1010K vs 378K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 765G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +167%
1010143
Snapdragon 765G
378716
CPU 229138 110869
GPU 438172 100979
Memory 172155 70840
UX 168167 94463
Total score 1010143 378716
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 95.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.3 words/s
Machine learning - 29.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 515.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 10 FPS
Score - 1686

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 818 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 3 3
Shading units 768 192
FLOPS - 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM7250-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

