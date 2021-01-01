Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 536K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +87%
1003811
Snapdragon 780G
536263
CPU 228047 161152
GPU 428067 162000
Memory 175864 88725
UX 171611 119299
Total score 1003811 536263
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Score - 3123

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 490 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM7350-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

