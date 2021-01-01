Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 536K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|228047
|161152
|GPU
|428067
|162000
|Memory
|175864
|88725
|UX
|171611
|119299
|Total score
|1003811
|536263
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +54%
1238
806
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +32%
3870
2936
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|-
|18 FPS
|Score
|-
|3123
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7350-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4