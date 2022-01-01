Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 782G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 782G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1037K vs 592K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2700 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
- Announced later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|167494
|GPU
|448381
|184099
|Memory
|172528
|108062
|UX
|166045
|132826
|Total score
|1037335
|592749
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1285
Multi-Core Score
3875
|Image compression
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|81.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|83.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|38.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1140 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|88%
|-
|Graphics test
|54 FPS
|-
|Score
|9076
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 782G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2700 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|-
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7325-AF
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1