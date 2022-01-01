Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 782G – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 782G

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 782G
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 782G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 782G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1037K vs 592K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 782G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +75%
1037335
Snapdragon 782G
592749
CPU 249768 167494
GPU 448381 184099
Memory 172528 108062
UX 166045 132826
Total score 1037335 592749
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 36 images/s -
Speech recognition 81.2 words/s -
Machine learning 83.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 38.7 images/s -
HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 54 FPS -
Score 9076 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 782G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2700 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 768 -
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 November 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM7325-AF
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site

