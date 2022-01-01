Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
56
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
68
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 527K
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2490 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|143402
|GPU
|-
|186891
|Memory
|-
|91638
|UX
|-
|107048
|Total score
|1199988
|527034
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +32%
1475
1116
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +73%
4993
2892
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|68%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Score
|12708
|5242
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|32
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|APL1W81
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
