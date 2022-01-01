Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
A12 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 527K
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +128%
1199988
A12 Bionic
527034
CPU - 143402
GPU - 186891
Memory - 91638
UX - 107048
Total score 1199988 527034
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +142%
12708
A12 Bionic
5242
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Score 12708 5242

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency - 1125 MHz
Execution units - 32
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB APL1W81
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
2. A16 Bionic or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
3. Dimensity 9200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
4. Snapdragon 778G or A12 Bionic
5. Snapdragon 888 or A12 Bionic
6. A14 Bionic or A12 Bionic
7. A11 Bionic or A12 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish