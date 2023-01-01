Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Google Tensor VS Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Google Tensor

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +66% 1227590 Google Tensor 738940 CPU 264139 196221 GPU 548684 297786 Memory 227638 107096 UX 193923 143527 Total score 1227590 738940 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +41% 1474 Google Tensor 1046 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +75% 4933 Google Tensor 2823 Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 46.2 images/s - Speech recognition 122.9 words/s - Machine learning 114.1 images/s - Camera shooting 51.7 images/s - HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s - SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +113% 13243 Google Tensor 6222 Stability 86% 55% Graphics test 79 FPS 37 FPS Score 13243 6222

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Google Tensor

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1

2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G78 MP20 Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall GPU frequency - 848 MHz Execution units - 20 Shading units - 320 FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.3 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 8400 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP - Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X70 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps Wi-Fi 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced November 2022 October 2021 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8550-AB S5E9845 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site Google Tensor official site