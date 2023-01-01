Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Google Tensor
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1227K vs 738K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +66%
1227590
Google Tensor
738940
CPU 264139 196221
GPU 548684 297786
Memory 227638 107096
UX 193923 143527
Total score 1227590 738940
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 86% 55%
Graphics test 79 FPS 37 FPS
Score 13243 6222

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units - 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 8400 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
