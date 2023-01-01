Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Google Tensor
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1227K vs 738K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|264139
|196221
|GPU
|548684
|297786
|Memory
|227638
|107096
|UX
|193923
|143527
|Total score
|1227590
|738940
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +41%
1474
1046
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +75%
4933
2823
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|86%
|55%
|Graphics test
|79 FPS
|37 FPS
|Score
|13243
|6222
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|20
|Shading units
|-
|320
|FLOPS
|-
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|8400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|S5E9845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|Google Tensor official site
