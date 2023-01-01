Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
52
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 484K
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Kirin 980
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|142989
|GPU
|579772
|148351
|Memory
|236450
|83790
|UX
|199190
|108898
|Total score
|1286593
|484294
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +113%
1490
701
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +101%
5003
2488
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|124.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|47.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|49.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|23.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|2.4 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|655 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|48%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|14 FPS
|Score
|12223
|2490
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|160
|FLOPS
|3481 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|64 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
