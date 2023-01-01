Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Kirin 980

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Kirin 980
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 484K
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Kirin 980
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +166%
1286593
Kirin 980
484294
CPU 265523 142989
GPU 579772 148351
Memory 236450 83790
UX 199190 108898
Total score 1286593 484294
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +113%
1490
Kirin 980
701
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +101%
5003
Kirin 980
2488
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s 124.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 46.2 images/s 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s 47.9 words/s
Machine learning 114.1 images/s 49.9 images/s
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s 23.3 images/s
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s 2.4 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1510 Krows/s 655 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +391%
12223
Kirin 980
2490
Stability 64% 48%
Graphics test 73 FPS 14 FPS
Score 12223 2490

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 700 Bifrost
GPU frequency 680 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units - 10
Shading units - 160
FLOPS 3481 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 64 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2022 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Apple A16 Bionic
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 888
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Google Tensor G2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
9. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
10. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский