Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 7050

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Dimensity 7050
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Dimensity 7050

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 554K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 7050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +132%
1286157
Dimensity 7050
554261
CPU 265523 144109
GPU 579772 140847
Memory 236450 126627
UX 199190 139513
Total score 1286157 554261
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 72 FPS 13 FPS
Score 12157 2294

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 90 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 118 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
1116 x 2480		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 7050

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6.3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 680 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS 3481 Gigaflops 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 64 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 550
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 May 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8550-AB MT6877 MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7050 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
