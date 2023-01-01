Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 615K
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~66%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +109%
1286593
Dimensity 7200
615136
CPU 265523 155497
GPU 579772 194726
Memory 236450 117844
UX 199190 145763
Total score 1286593 615136
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS 24 FPS
Score 12223 4145

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 680 MHz 1130 MHz
Execution units - 4
FLOPS 3481 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 64 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB MT6886
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

