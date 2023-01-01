Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 615K
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 7200
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|155497
|GPU
|579772
|194726
|Memory
|236450
|117844
|UX
|199190
|145763
|Total score
|1286593
|615136
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +73%
1490
862
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +117%
5003
2302
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|24 FPS
|Score
|12223
|4145
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|1130 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|FLOPS
|3481 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|64 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|MT6886
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1