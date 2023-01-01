Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8020

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Dimensity 8020
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Dimensity 8020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Supports 88% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 8020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 265523 -
GPU 579772 -
Memory 236450 -
UX 199190 -
Total score 1287582 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS -
Score 12221 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 8020

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6.3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 680 MHz -
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
FLOPS 3481 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 64 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 April 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8550-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8020 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
