Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Supports 88% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|-
|GPU
|579772
|-
|Memory
|236450
|-
|UX
|199190
|-
|Total score
|1287582
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +81%
1498
828
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +99%
4997
2515
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|-
|Score
|12221
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 8020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|6.3 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|FLOPS
|3481 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|64 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|April 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1