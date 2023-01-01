Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 505K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|137440
|GPU
|579772
|139027
|Memory
|236450
|96443
|UX
|199190
|128980
|Total score
|1286593
|505600
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +84%
1490
811
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +118%
5003
2292
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|99%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|12223
|2294
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|3481 Gigaflops
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|64 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|August 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
