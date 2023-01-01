Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 557K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|177123
|GPU
|579772
|162367
|Memory
|236450
|101455
|UX
|199190
|120496
|Total score
|1278141
|557030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +76%
1474
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +60%
4946
3086
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|99%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|18 FPS
|Score
|12270
|3092
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 644
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|-
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
Cast your vote
16 (84.2%)
3 (15.8%)
Total votes: 19