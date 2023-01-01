Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G VS Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 778G We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 527K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 527K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~39%)

Higher GPU frequency (~39%) 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)

33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz) Announced 1-year and 6-months later

Announced 1-year and 6-months later Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +142% 1278141 Snapdragon 778G 527850 CPU 265523 164198 GPU 579772 157464 Memory 236450 83966 UX 199190 123383 Total score 1278141 527850 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +92% 1474 Snapdragon 778G 769 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +76% 4946 Snapdragon 778G 2804 Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s 175.3 Mpixels/s Face detection 46.2 images/s 25 images/s Speech recognition 122.9 words/s 41 words/s Machine learning 114.1 images/s 36.7 images/s Camera shooting 51.7 images/s 34.6 images/s HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s 3.03 Mnodes/s SQLite 1510 Krows/s 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +398% 12270 Snapdragon 778G 2463 Stability 64% 98% Graphics test 73 FPS 14 FPS Score 12270 2463

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS

[High] Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 27 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 53 FPS

[High] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 740 Adreno 642L Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 680 MHz 490 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 384 Vulkan version 1.3 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770 Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X70 X53 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps Wi-Fi 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced November 2022 May 2021 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8550-AB SM7325 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Further details Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: - There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.