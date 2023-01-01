Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 586K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|162341
|GPU
|579772
|178049
|Memory
|236450
|119942
|UX
|199190
|128141
|Total score
|1278141
|586502
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +82%
1474
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +67%
4946
2966
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|12270
|2636
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|SM7325-AE
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
