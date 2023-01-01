Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 778G Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 586K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 778G Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 265523 162341
GPU 579772 178049
Memory 236450 119942
UX 199190 128141
Total score 1278141 586502
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS 15 FPS
Score 12270 2636

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 680 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8550-AB SM7325-AE
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Apple A15 Bionic
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Google Tensor G2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 870
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 680
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish