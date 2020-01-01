Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2120 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 66K vs 62K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 801
156
Kirin 655 +11%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801
573
Kirin 655 +48%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Kirin 655 +7%
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 300 Midgard
GPU frequency 578 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2014 December 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site -

