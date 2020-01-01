Snapdragon 801 vs Kirin 655
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2120 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 66K vs 62K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Kirin 655 +11%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Kirin 655 +48%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Kirin 655 +7%
66542
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|December 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1