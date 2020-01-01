Snapdragon 801 vs Helio A22
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 80K vs 62K
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Helio A22 +4%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +5%
573
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Helio A22 +29%
80259
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5