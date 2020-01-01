Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 6-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 62K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +16%
156
Helio G25
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +22%
573
Helio G25
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Helio G25 +45%
90289

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 300 Rogue
GPU frequency 578 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2014 June 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8974AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

