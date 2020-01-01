Snapdragon 801 vs Helio G35
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 6-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 109K vs 62K
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Helio G35 +13%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Helio G35 +76%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Helio G35 +75%
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
