We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 62K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801
573
Helio P23 +50%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Helio P23 +66%
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 300 Bifrost
GPU frequency 578 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2014 August 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8974AC MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

