Snapdragon 801 vs Helio P23
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 62K
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +2%
156
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Helio P23 +50%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Helio P23 +66%
103316
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|August 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1