Snapdragon 801 vs Helio X20
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2100 MHz)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 6 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 62K
- Has a smaller size transistor (20 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Helio X20 +70%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Helio X20 +42%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Helio X20 +50%
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|10
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|May 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1