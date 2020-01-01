Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs Helio X20

Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 801
VS
Helio X20
Helio X20

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 62K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (20 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 801
156
Helio X20 +70%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801
573
Helio X20 +42%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Helio X20 +50%
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 10
Frequency 2500 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 3 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 300 Midgard
GPU frequency 578 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2014 May 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 801
2. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 801
3. Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 801
4. Snapdragon 665 or Snapdragon 801
5. Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 801
6. Snapdragon 660 or Helio X20
7. Snapdragon 450 or Helio X20
8. Helio P20 or Helio X20

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X20 and Snapdragon 801, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish