Snapdragon 801 vs MediaTek MT6737

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 204% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 92% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 62K vs 41K
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801 +50%
62293
MediaTek MT6737
41657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and MediaTek MT6737

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2500 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion
TDP 6 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Adreno 300 Midgard
GPU frequency 578 MHz 500-650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS

Info

Announced February 2014 January 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC MT6737
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6737 and Snapdragon 801, or ask any questions
