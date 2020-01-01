Snapdragon 801 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 204% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 92% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1300 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 62K vs 41K
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +21%
156
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +32%
573
435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801 +50%
62293
41657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and MediaTek MT6737
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|January 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|MT6737
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1