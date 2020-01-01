Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs MediaTek MT6739 – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs MediaTek MT6739

Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 801
VS
MediaTek MT6739
MediaTek MT6739

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 67% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 62K vs 49K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801 +25%
62293
MediaTek MT6739
49876

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2500 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Adreno 300 Rogue
GPU frequency 578 MHz 570 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 128 16
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2014 September 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8974AC MT6739
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6739 and Snapdragon 801, or ask any questions
