Snapdragon 801 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 67% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 62K vs 49K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +50%
156
104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +63%
573
351
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801 +25%
62293
49876
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and MediaTek MT6739
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|570 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|128
|16
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
