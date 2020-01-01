Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 425

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 6.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • 79% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Announced 1 year later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 801 +56%
70159
Snapdragon 425
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2500 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 578 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 24
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 February 2016
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8974AC MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

