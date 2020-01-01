Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 6.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- 79% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Announced 1 year later
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 801 +56%
70159
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|24
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 439
- Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 670
- Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 430
- Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 625
- Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 450
- Snapdragon 425 and Exynos 7885