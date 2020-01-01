Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 801
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 82K vs 62K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Snapdragon 429 +32%
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2500 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 578 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8974AC SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 801, or ask any questions
