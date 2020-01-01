Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (with Adreno 330 graphics) and Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1950 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 82K vs 62K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Snapdragon 429 +8%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 801 +3%
573
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Snapdragon 429 +32%
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
