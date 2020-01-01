Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 4 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
