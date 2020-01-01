Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
- Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|June 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
