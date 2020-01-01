Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 801
VS
Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 801
70159
Snapdragon 625 +25%
87799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 578 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC MSM8953
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (53.3%)
7 (46.7%)
Total votes: 15

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 801 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish