We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Announced 3 years and 8 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 578 MHz 720 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 October 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 801 or ask any questions
