Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Announced 3 years and 8 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630