Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Announced later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 62K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Snapdragon 652 +67%
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Snapdragon 652 +74%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Snapdragon 652 +58%
98420
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 652
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
