We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Announced later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 62K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Snapdragon 652 +58%
98420

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 578 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2014 February 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC MSM8976
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

