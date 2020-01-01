Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 660

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Announced 3 years and 3 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Performs 47% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 578 MHz 850 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC SDM660
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 801 or ask any questions
