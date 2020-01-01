Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- Performs 47% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
