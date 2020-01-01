Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Announced 5-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 62K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Snapdragon 665 +134%
145850

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 578 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 801, or ask any questions
