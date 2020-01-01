Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Announced 4 years and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660