Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Announced 4 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710