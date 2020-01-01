Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 6-years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 62K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Snapdragon 720G +266%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Snapdragon 720G +202%
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Snapdragon 720G +351%
281004
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
Cast your vote
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7