We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Announced 6-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 62K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Snapdragon 720G +351%
281004

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 578 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2014 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 801, or ask any questions
