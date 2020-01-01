Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Announced 5 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
Cast your vote
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 439 or Snapdragon 801
- Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 801
- Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 801
- Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 801
- Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 801
- Kirin 980 or Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 730
- Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 730
- Helio G90T or Snapdragon 730