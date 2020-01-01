Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 730

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Announced 5 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 578 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC SM7150-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 801 or ask any questions
