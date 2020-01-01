Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Announced 5-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 62K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Snapdragon 730G +249%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Snapdragon 730G +202%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Snapdragon 730G +354%
283112
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
