Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Announced 5-years and 10-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 5.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 62K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Snapdragon 765G +279%
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
573
Snapdragon 765G +219%
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
62293
Snapdragon 765G +406%
315356
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 330
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|578 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|148 Gigaflops
|582 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 2048
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2014
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8974AC
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
