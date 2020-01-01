Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 765G

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Announced 5-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 62K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 801
62293
Snapdragon 765G +406%
315356

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 330 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 300 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 578 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 128 192
FLOPS 148 Gigaflops 582 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 2048 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2014 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8974AC SM7250-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 801, or ask any questions
