Snapdragon 820 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2150 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
A11 Bionic +190%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
A11 Bionic +190%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|4
|6
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
