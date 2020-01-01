Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 130K
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820
322
A14 Bionic +398%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
817
A14 Bionic +377%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
A14 Bionic +366%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 4 6
Frequency 2150 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 11 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 624 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site -

