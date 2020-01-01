Snapdragon 820 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 130K
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2150 MHz)
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
A14 Bionic +398%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
A14 Bionic +377%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
A14 Bionic +366%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|4
|6
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
