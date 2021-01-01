Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Announced 5-years and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 270K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 49% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 820
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 820
270048
A15 Bionic +201%
812406
CPU 71915 216265
GPU 90703 339795
Memory 44715 112472
UX 58026 133063
Total score 270048 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 820
320
A15 Bionic +447%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 820
816
A15 Bionic +479%
4728
Image compression 48 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.36 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.45 words/s -
Machine learning 17 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.75 images/s -
HTML 5 0.68 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 231.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 4 6
Frequency 2150 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 15 billion
TDP 11 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 624 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site -

