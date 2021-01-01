Snapdragon 820 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Announced 5-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 270K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
- Has 2 more cores
- 49% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2150 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71915
|216265
|GPU
|90703
|339795
|Memory
|44715
|112472
|UX
|58026
|133063
|Total score
|270048
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
320
A15 Bionic +447%
1750
Multi-Core Score
816
A15 Bionic +479%
4728
|Image compression
|48 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.75 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|231.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|4
|6
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|-
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
