Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Apple A9

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820
324
Apple A9 +68%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
809
Apple A9 +25%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
н/д
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 4 2
Frequency 2150 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 624 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 192
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (26.7%)
11 (73.3%)
Total votes: 15

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish