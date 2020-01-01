Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 710

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
809
Kirin 710 +49%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
н/д
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 624 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Related Comparisons

