Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 810
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
61
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Announced 3 years and 8 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Kirin 810 +88%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Kirin 810 +150%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and HiSilicon Kirin 970