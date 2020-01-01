Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 930

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Kirin 930
Kirin 930

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 7 months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 930
  • Has 4 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +157%
152625
Kirin 930
59272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Kirin 930

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 624 MHz 600 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 77 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 930 and Snapdragon 820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish