Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 935
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 935 (Mali-T628 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
30
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 7 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 935
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +118%
152625
70129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|87 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|April 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1