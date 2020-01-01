Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 950
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2150 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +28%
152625
119475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Kirin 950 +5%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Kirin 950 +59%
1287
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
