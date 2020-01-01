Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 955
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2150 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +21%
152625
125869
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Kirin 955 +6%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Kirin 955 +37%
1112
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|April 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
