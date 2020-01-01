Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2150 MHz)

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +21%
152625
Kirin 955
125869
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
809
Kirin 955 +37%
1112

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 624 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site -

